Apple iPhone 8 production to start early this year

While Apple will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, it has been reported that the tech giant could launch as many as three smartphones in the market. It has also been said that the new smartphones will be unique and come with enhanced features that will entice the consumers.

Besides, it might take some time for Apple to launch the smartphone and various reports have suggested it to be around September.

However, though the launch may take some more time, new reports now indicate that Apple might start the production of its upcoming flagship smartphone iPhone 8 earlier than expected.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X may launch today

As per the report from Tech radar, it states that BlueFin Research Partners John Donovan and Steve Mullane have hinted that Apple could speed up the production of iPhone 8 and start the supply chain by June.

And if you are considering the statement from BlueFin Research then this will be the first time in Apple's history that it will be conducting an early production for its upcoming device. Besides, the speeding up of the production process may not mean that the launch date will also be changed.

Another report from MacRumors also suggests that Apple could start an early production. The report further suggests the Apple is taking such steps to avoid any manufacturing issues before the new flagship is launched in September. The report also says that it could potentially lead to better supply.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime receives February security update

Well, with Apple starting the production early on, we might see a better-finished product at the end.

Source