iPhone 8 likely pegged for September 17 launch; renders hit the web

The iPhone 8 renders are something that we have been seeing constantly since many months. Lately, we saw a short hands-on video showing the alleged iPhone 8 in all angles.

Now, a couple of renders of the tenth-anniversary iPhone have been leaked on Weibo. These renders show a different design of the iPhone than the one shown by the hands-on video revealed by Benjamin Geskin. Interestingly, even an idea of when exactly we can expect the iPhone 8 to be unveiled has emerged online. Despite conflicting reports regarding the launch date of the device and the alleged delay due to the OLED screen and other components.

Apple's iPhone 8 / 7s Keynote will be held on September 17.

Sales September 25. — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 25, 2017 September 17 launch possible The Benjamin Geskin, the leakster behind the piles of iPhone 8 r‏umors and the recent hands-on video has tweeted that the Apple keynote session to launch the iPhones for this year will be held on September 17. The tweet also reveals that the devices will go on sale starting from September 25. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. iPhone 8 design is different As mentioned above, the design of the leaked render of the iPhone 8 seems to divulge a lot from that of the device seen on the hands-on video. There seems to be no edge-to-edge display at the front. Also, the fingerprint sensor seems to be positioned at the rear of the smartphone disproving the rumors that the Touch ID will be embedded under the screen. The one thing that remains intact is the presence of the dual-lens rear camera setup. The render shows the possible iPhone 8 color variants. It shows the smartphone in Rose Gold, Pink and Black color options. Soon after these renders started making the rounds all over the internet, Geskin tweeted that the leak is not authentic. Source Another leak tips at four color options While the above mentioned leaked render shows three possible color options, another image of the alleged iPhone 8 was revealed by MobileXpose. This render shows the iPhone 8 in four color options including Black, White, Silver, and Gold. This image shows just the device's back and it does not show a fingerprint sensor. Eventually, the credibility of the renders spotted on Weibo are reduced further.