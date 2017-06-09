Apple iPhone 8 running iOS 11 renders leaked online

We have already seen several Apple iPhone 8 renders in the past, but we have yet again come across something interesting today.

New iPhone 8 renders have been leaked and this time the images show that the smartphone is running on the recently announced iOS 11 which is due to be launched later this year. The renders have been leaked by iDropNews and the fresh images also show some of the features of iOS 11 like Control Center, Notifications style, Lock Screen, redesigned Apple Music, and more.

Apart from these software features, the renders also show the iPhone 8 from all angles. While the images may not be of the final iPhone 8 but it does give us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

On analyzing the image, you can see that the alleged iPhone 8 comes with bezel-less design and there is no Home Button in the front. There is a small space at the top edge where the earpiece and front camera sensor is placed. It looks like iPhone 8 will also feature a front laser and infrared sensor that will deliver facial recognition capabilities. Sounds familiar? Well, the tech is present in the recently launched flagship Samsung Galaxy S8. Further, the fingerprint scanner is missing thus it could mean that the Touch ID will be embedded underneath the display.

The publication also notes that the iPhone 8 will come embedded with a large pad along with glass back panel that will facilitate wireless charging. The images also show that the smartphone will feature a vertical dual camera setup. It has been said that this arrangement has been made to allow AR features to work in iPhone 8.

All in all, the images show that the iPhone 8 will come with a sleek and premium design. More significantly the iPhone 8 will have a completely new design compared to its predecessors. This is what Apple fans have been waiting for. But we must also say that Apple could take on an entirely new design language for the upcoming iPhone.

Besides, we still don't know the specific launch date of the iPhone 8 but we know for sure that Apple will release the phone sometime later this year. Till then we can build our excitement with these leaked renders.

What do you think of these renders? Do let us know in the comments.