Apple iPhone 8: Specs, design, availability, concept video and more

Well, Samsung has already taken the wraps off its 2017 flagship smartphones the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. However, there is much anticipation and expectation from the next leading smartphone manufacturer Apple.

We have already been seeing and hearing news about the upcoming Apple iPhones. And while the launch is still a long way to go there seems to be new rumors or leaks almost every day about the upcoming phones. That being said, yet again new rumors have just surfaced online and they suggest some interesting details about the upcoming Apple devices.

The first is a new iPhone 8 concept video that has been uploaded on YouTube and it highlights the design changes that be brought on to the device. Secondly, alleged GeekBench scores have also been leaked and another report talks about the availability of the device. Lastly, a new report suggests that Apple could introduce two variants of the iPhone 8.

Let's look at the details of the rumors and leaks in depth.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Concept Video The concept video has been created and uploaded by Thiago M Duarte and Ran Avni, who are the designers of the concept iPhone. Coming to the video, it shows the new iPhone design from all angles. Basically, you can see the edge-to-edge display, the OLED panel colors, the function bar at the bottom, power button as well as volume rockers, the fingerprint scanner which seems to be embedded underneath the display, dual speakers at the bottom edge, and horizontal dual rear cameras with LED flash. The back doesn't seem to have the glass layering on top as suggested previously by some of the reports. There are two variants shown White and a Black one. GeekBench A Weibo user has claimed that iPhone 8 has just visited the GeekBench testing site. The user has spotted the alleged upcoming iPhone and has also provided the image of test results. While we are assuming it to be iPhone 8, its scores seem to be impressive. As such, the iPhone has got a single core score of 4,537 and a multi-core score of 8,975. If these are true then the iPhone could deliver the best processing performance in the market. SEE ALSO: iPhone 8 may come with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner Additionally, the benchmark listing also reveals some interesting features of the iPhone. Consider that it is iPhone 8 it looks like the handset will come with a 1242x2800 screen resolution, iOS 11, and a 2.74GHz A11 quad-core CPU. Availability Details A report from Nikkei notes that Apple could likely launch the new iPhone only after late October or beginning of November. Well, this might be due to various technical difficulties as we have reported earlier also. The report also points out that the delay may be due to the supply issues regarding OLED panels. Two Variants Well, this is quite an interesting topic. Earlier rumors have suggested that there might be at least three new iPhones, two iPhone 7s and one iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition models. However now a report from MicGadget states that Apple will release iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus only. SEE ALSO: Apple to renovate its iPhone design on 10th anniversary If this is the case then we might not see iPhone 7s during the launch. Thus Apple must be concentrating on releasing the two iPhone 8 models with new design and technology. In any case, as there are all rumors we urge the readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

