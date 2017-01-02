Apple iPhone 8 to Sport the Biggest Display on an iPhone Yet

Have you ever dreamt of an iPhone with a bigger display? If yes, then 2017 might be the year you could actually get to see one.

As per a recent report published by DigiTimes, the upcoming Apple iPhone 8 will be launched in three size variants with a 5.8-inch variant joining the lineup in addition to the standard 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variants.

Reportedly, while the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variants feature an LCD TFT display, and the bigger variant, for the first time, will sport an AMOLED panel supplied by Samsung Display.

If this report is anything to go by, no wonder Apple is opting for Samsung to supply the AMOLED panels for the iPhone 8 since the latter is widely famous for the same.

According to the same report, Apple is estimated to ship around 60-70 million iPhone units with AMOLED display in 2017. The report also cites that Nissha Printing, a Japanese firm will supply touch sensors to use in tandem with AMOLED panels and the integration part of these two will be undertaken either by Samsung Display or Taiwan-based TPK Holding and General Interface Solution.