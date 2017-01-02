Apple iPhone 8 to Sport the Biggest Display on an iPhone Yet

Good news for Apple fans!

By:

Have you ever dreamt of an iPhone with a bigger display? If yes, then 2017 might be the year you could actually get to see one. 

Apple iPhone 8 to Sport the Biggest Display on an iPhone Yet

As per a recent report published by DigiTimes, the upcoming Apple iPhone 8 will be launched in three size variants with a 5.8-inch variant joining the lineup in addition to the standard 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variants. 

Also Read: Gionee to Still Stick to Make in India Project Despite Demonetization

Reportedly, while the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variants feature an LCD TFT display, and the bigger variant, for the first time, will sport an AMOLED panel supplied by Samsung Display. 

If this report is anything to go by, no wonder Apple is opting for Samsung to supply the AMOLED panels for the iPhone 8 since the latter is widely famous for the same.

Also Read: Smartphones Launched by Apple This Year

According to the same report, Apple is estimated to ship around 60-70 million iPhone units with AMOLED display in 2017. The report also cites that Nissha Printing, a Japanese firm will supply touch sensors to use in tandem with AMOLED panels and the integration part of these two will be undertaken either by Samsung Display or Taiwan-based TPK Holding and General Interface Solution.


buy

Gallery   |   8 Photos
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Read More About apple | iphone 8 | iphones | news | smartphones | rumors | display

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 15:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy