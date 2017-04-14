Apple iPhone 8 will be much more stylish design wise

Earlier we reported that the new iPhone 8 leak showed bezel-Less OLED display and a rear touch ID.

Now a new report from iDropNews pretty much confirms the bezel-less display but this report contradicts on one part. According to the publication, the company will not opt to place the sensor on the back of the device. Well, this is interesting news as the recently leaked schematic of the iPhone 8 did indicate otherwise.

SEE ALSO: The new iPhone 8 leaks show bezel-Less OLED display and a rear touch ID

Citing a source working within Foxconn, iDropNews reports that Apple is currently testing two different iPhone 8 designs. The first model features Touch ID on the rear however the second model does, in fact, feature Touch ID underneath the display. Considering this it looks like Apple is still fixing the official design for the iPhone 8. However, we are hoping that the design likely to enter mass production will be the sleek-looking device with an embedded Touch ID on the display.

According to the report, the iPhone 8 will feature 4mm bezels around the entire 5.8-inch OLED display, 2.5D contoured glass on the front and back of the device surrounded by a metal frame, wireless charging. Additionally, the report also says that iPhone 8 will feature an 'invisible' front-facing camera along with a larger power button, same dimensions as the iPhone 7.

SEE ALSO: Discount and Exchange offer on new Red Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Threat to other smartphones

In any case, an exciting iPhone 8 version is likely to enter production.