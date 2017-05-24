iPhone 9 slated for 2018 launch to use OLED screens from Samsung, claims report

The iPhone 8 is yet to be announced officially. And, we are months away from its announcement. The rumor mills are already busy in churning out information about the upcoming iPhone models.

Now, there seems to be yet another model that has also hit the rumors. This device isn't slated for a 2017 launch. Well, the talk is about the iPhone 9 that is likely to go official in 2018. There are quite a few details revealed by the next year's iPhone but Undoubtedly, this is just a speculation and there's a lot of time for us to know more about the iPhone 9.

Two variants expected One of the models of the upcoming iPhone is likely to bestow a 5.28-inch display and the other one is likely to be fitted with a larger 6.46-inch display. The report speculates that the iPhone 9 will be launched in two variants just like what has been doing since the past few years. OLED panels like iPhone 8 The two iPhone 9 models to be launched in 2018 are rumored to use OLED panels. Just like the iPhone 8, these models are also likely to use Samsung's OLED panels. Eventually, the use of OLED displays is likely to shoot up the price of the iPhone 9. Even the iPhone 8 is said to be priced over $1000 as it comes with the expensive panel tech. New factory for Apple’s demand Some Korean sources suggest that Samsung is in plans to build a new factory that will be dedicated to churn out the OLED panels for Apple iPhones. However, a confirmation on the same is awaited.

