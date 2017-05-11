iPhone SE (2017) leaks flaunting glass back; Apple WWDC launch possible

Apple was rumored to unveil the iPhone SE during the spring event this year but the same was not announced at all. It is known that the company is prepping a successor for the affordable iPhone SE and the new one is likely to go official at the Apple WWDC 2017 to debut on June 5.

At this point in time, a new from China shows us how the alleged iPhone SE (2017)'s rear might look like. If this is to be believed, then Apple might switch from metal to glass for the upcoming handset's back panel. Also, it is likely that the smartphone might use Ion-X glass, which is the same material that was used on the Apple Watch Sport. This information is revealed of the sheet of paper that is seen lying below the alleged iPhone SE shells.

Talking about the rear panel, the camera and flash appear to be aligned vertically at the rear and not horizontally as seen in the original iPhone SE. The other details about the upcoming second generation iPhone SE are not revealed by the leaked photo. When it comes to the internal components, it still remains a mystery as to what the iPhone SE (2017) might arrive with.

Apple has already sent media invites for the WWDC 2017 event that is to debut on June 5. If the iPhone SE successor is to be launched at this conference, then we will likely come across more such leaks and rumors in the coming days.

