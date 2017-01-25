iPhone X Anniversary Edition concept video will leave you stunned

While the next iPhone is all set to be launched in fall this year, everyone from the Apple fans to the concept designers seems to be excited about the upcoming model. A few days back, we saw a handful of concepts of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Pro. Today, we bring the concept of iPhone X anniversary edition from Imran Taylor.

The creator of this concept has come up with a video envisioning the alleged iPhone anniversary edition that is expected to be a major overhaul in terms of its looks and features. The concept phone seems to be based on the existing rumors. We say this as this concept uses a design that is based on the iPhone 4 with glass on its front and back and a metal frame as well.

The concept envisions a new phone with a 5.8-inch curved OLED display. While there are rumors that Apple might launch a standard 4.7-inch model and a larger 5.5-inch model, there are speculations for a bigger 5.8-inch iPhone as well.

The concept video also shows more color options for the iPhone fans with a ceramic white variant as a variant of Apple Watch. We have been hearing rumors about a white iPhone for quite some time, but ceramic seems to deviate from the company's plans for a glass iPhone. The concept shows a few other features that seem to be quite nice to look at, but we cannot expect Apple's upcoming iPhone include all these features and look this way.

One thing that this concept of iPhone X anniversary edition highlights is the necessity for a more substantially redesigned model as the latest iPhone 7 looks pretty similar to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s. Apple is highly anticipated to bring about a major overhaul this year, being the tenth anniversary of iPhones.