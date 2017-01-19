Apple iPhone X with Wraparound display will be launched, claims an analyst

There is no shortage of leaks regarding the upcoming Apple iPhone 8 which will be unveiled in September 2017. These days, we have heard about the Samsung Galaxy S8 in masses, but there are numerous leaks about the iPhone 8 as well.

Today, we have another leak from the famous analyst Timothy Arcuri of Cowen as he claims Apple is planning to launch three new iPhones this year, which was earlier reported as well. He got this info from a person of Apple supply chain saying that the company is working on an iPhone with Wraparound display, and the model will be dubbed as 'iPhone X'.

According to the analyst, the iPhone X will get a massive 5.8-inch OLED display, supplied by Samsung. Also, the screen covers the entire phone and will reach the edges. That said, the Touch ID, front-facing camera, and proximity sensor will be embedded into the display itself.

Also, it was believed that this model would be the iPhone 8 Pro, which was earlier rumored with wireless charging and bezel-less display. As said earlier, Apple is planning to release three models of the iPhone 8 including the usual iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display and the iPhone 8 Plus with a 5.5-inch screen.

