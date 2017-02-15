Apple is partnering with a Chinese vendor to supply the OLED panels for 2018 iPhone

The Apple iPhone 8 will feature a major design overhaul and significant hardware changes as well. It was speculated that Apple for the first time would use the OLED panel display on their upcoming iPhone 8 and further expanding the rumor, it is now said that the Cupertino giant is handing over the supply contact to a Chinese supplier, BOE Technology to use the OLED panel on the 2018 iPhone.

If Apple ever hands over the deal to BOE Technology, then they will become the first supplier outside Japan and South Korean to ship the iPhone displays. It is also rumored that BMO already started testing out two OLED display panels for the upcoming iPhone.

BOE Technology is a big player in the Chinese market, and it already has two supply plans in China, out of which one will start output with 48,000 substrates per month.

Nevertheless, BMO Technology will ship the OLED panels for 2018 iPhone as Apple has already handed over the contract to Samsung and LG to ship the OLED panels for the 2017 iPhone. That said, BMO Technology will be surely a supplier for the 2018 iPhone.

Having said that, recent reports suggested that Apple will hike the prices of the 2017 iPhone for using the OLED panel display and the pricing is expected to be above $1000.

