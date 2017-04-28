Apple is testing a new technology for future iPhones: Wireless charging via Wi-Fi router

Rumors and leaks about Apple's upcoming iPhone have been flooding the internet lately. The leaks and rumors seem to keep coming almost every day.

Today's rumors suggest that Apple is reportedly working on a wireless charging and communications technology that will allow users to charge their iPhone via Wi-Fi router. And that sound's really interesting. Imagine charging your smartphone using a Wi-Fi router. That would be pretty neat and we are not ruling out the possibility of such innovation because as we know technology is ever-evolving.

Having said that, this development comes from the latest US Patent and Trademark filing by the company which mentions dual-frequency patch antennas to be used for wireless power transfer at microwave frequencies.

Apple's patent states, "Electronic devices often include wireless circuitry. For example, cellular telephones, computers, and other devices often contain antennas and wireless transceivers for supporting wireless communications. Some devices include circuitry to support wireless charging operations."

Considering this, Apple's new iPhone might require transmitter with wireless power transfer circuitry and a patch antenna to wirelessly transfer power to a receiver. Indian Express further notes that Apple's technology may "require a suitable wireless communications link at frequencies of 700 MHz to 2700 MHz, local area network link operating at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz or anything else that may involve millimeter wave communications."

In any case, various reports in the past have suggested that Apple will introduce wireless charging for iPhone 8. But now with the appearance of today's report and the Apple's patent piling it seems that Apple could introduce entirely a different system with the iPhone 8. Besides, the company has provided theoretical details explaining the technology right now. However, we might have to wait for some time till the technology actually becomes a reality.