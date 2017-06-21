Apple just held an internal seminar to stop leaks

Apple is known to stay extremely secretive about its products before they get launched officially. Despite all the preventive measures taken by the company, we still get to see a lot of leaks about the Apple devices.

For example, lately, the rumor mill has been quite active with the upcoming iPhone 8. we know that the device is expected to come with almost bezel-less display and rear dual cameras. Since the iPhone 8 is going to be the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone, it is really important for Apple that it stays behind the curtain. So with an aim to put an end to all the leaks, the Cupertino-giant recently held an hour long internal meeting.

Ironically, it has been leaked as well. A publication named TheOutline has posted a recording of the seminar, which was called "Stopping Leakers - Keeping Confidential at Apple." The discussion was led by a trio of employees from the company's General Security Division.

The seminar saw faces like the director of Global Security, David Rice, Lee Freedman, Apple's director of worldwide investigations, and Jenny Hubbert from the Global Security communications and training team.

The seminar focused on how the company plans to stop the flow of information to competitors, counterfeiters and the press. According to the Apple CEO Tim Cook, these leaked information affects their sales to a great extent. He says that some of the potential buyers of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are not opting for the current models after hearing about the exciting specs line up of the upcoming iPhone 8.

While Apple is taking actions to reduce the leaks, we don't expect the leaks to stop immediately.