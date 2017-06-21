Apple's latest video on YouTube highlights iPhone 7's Memories

Apple posted a video on Youtube a couple of days back that highlights 'Memories'. An exclusive iPhone feature that automatically creates videos from pictures along with soundtrack.

The videos created by 'Memories' collects pictures and videos from camera roll based on their location, time and content. It automatically comes up with videos that can be located in the camera roll.

The feature is not one of the technological innovations the world has not seen. As a matter of fact Google Photos has the exactly same feature. However, the video is very creative in all its true sense and Apple sure wants to strum the right chords in viewers hearts to generate sales for iPhone 7.

Apple has posted yet another video that guides viewers to the Memories feature. All you need to do is open the photos app, locate memories tab at the bottom and click on it. A series of videos appears on the screen which one can play by simply clicking on any of it.

Iphone 7 will soon be replaced by iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 variants. The smartphone has already seen a decline in sales in the second quarter of 2017 which will further drop once the latest iPhones take over.

Iphone 7 which is the most iconic smartphone from Apple in the matter of innovative technology has several features that no other smartphone manufacturer has yet come up with. The dual camera on iPhone redefined smartphone photography. OnePlus 5 also has a similar feature but Apple's exceptional quality is hard to beat even for OnePlus.

Link to videos:

https://youtu.be/wbpBdMUrqV8

https://youtu.be/4iRACH0kVbo