Apple starts making iPhones in India with the first batch of iPhone SE

Since the past few months, we have been hearing that Apple is trying hard to open a manufacturing unit in India to assemble its cheaper model - iPhone SE. In March, it was said that Apple is gearing up to start producing the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S in the country, but nothing happened till date.

The latest information is that Apple has completed the first trial run of a batch of the iPhone SE units in the country. It is believed that the company can bring down the cost of the iPhones by Rs. 6,400 by making them in India. The reason for this reduction in the price tag is that there will not have the import taxes. Eventually, the price of the iPhone SE will be below $250 (approx. Rs. 16,000).

The project of Make in India will help Apple sell more iPhones at a lesser price in the country. It will increase the chance of Indian consumers buying the company's offerings. Apple resorted to making iPhones in India as the expensive smartphones are unobtainable for the buyers in the country due to the high import charges. This is evident as the company has only a meager share in the country's massive mobile market.

The project is in works since a year and is backed by the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Make in India program aims to stimulate the progress of several industries in the country. Going by the claim of the government officials, Apple might look forward to expand its operations in the country and make more iPhones over here. The company is said to be open for this kind of discussions.

For now, these models of iPhone SE those are made in India are meant to be sold only within the country. There is no word on whether these phones will be sold on globally.

