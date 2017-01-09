Apple to Meet Government Panel on January 25 to Plan Local Manufacturing of iPhones

Since the past few days, rumors are rife regarding Apple's decision to manufacture iPhones in India. It is alleged that the company will set up a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru to make the iPhones. While there is no confirmation from the Cupertino-based tech giant on the same, a fresh information has emerged online.

In a recent development, it is said that a team from Apple will meet senior officials from the finance and IT ministries on January 25 in order to discuss the demands for establishing a manufacturing plant in the country. It appears like the iPhone maker is seeking some tax and other incentives from the government including long-term duty exemptions.

The officials from various departments including revenue, commerce, environment and forest, industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), and electronics and information technology (DeITY) will be involved in the discussion.

Recent reports revealed that the company has teamed up with Wistron, a Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer to assemble iPhones in the upcoming Bengaluru manufacturing facility.

Currently, Apple is all set to get the DIPP approval for opening its own retail stores in the country. Moreover, the DIPP panel has recently rejected the tax exemption of domestic sourcing norms by 30 percent as a pre-condition to set up single-brand retail stores.

Apple is not new to setting up manufacturing units in the global market. The company also has manufacturing facilities in countries such as the U.S., Japan, and Korea.