Apple May Introduce a 5-inch iPhone in 2017 With Vertical Dual-lens Camera

The internet has been flooded with rumors about the next Apple iPhone. Earlier rumors have indicated that the next iPhone would come with an OLED display and the Plus variant would feature a 5.8-inch screen. Last month, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Apple would launch three iPhones in 2017: a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone 8, a 5.5-inch LCD iPhone 8 Plus model, and an OLED iPhone.

Now, as the year is coming to an end, rumors are heating up as to what we will see in 2017. While a standard iPhone 7s and a 7s Plus have been deemed to arrive next year, a new report from Mac Okatara referring to a Taiwanese supply source indicates that Apple is looking to introduce a third model that will fall between the two sizes and include a 5-inch screen.

In addition, the report also states that the new iPhone lineup will be dubbed the iPhone 7s and not the iPhone 8, which means that they would be an updated version of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. However, the new 5-inch model's name is still a mystery.

The rumor also claims that the 5-inch iPhone will be identical to the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in terms of specifications, but the 5-inch iPhone may come with a vertical dual camera setup, which will be different from the sideways set up on iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

Well, this is not the first time we have heard about a 5-inch iPhone. Back in October, Nikkei had also reported that a 5-inch iPhone would arrive in 2017 and the new lineup would have an all-glass backed design.

However, on the other hand, Apple's plans could change as the Taiwanese suppliers are expecting to receive finalized specifications sometime in the second quarter of 2017 during Apple's fiscal year.

