Apple may launch online store in India: Reports

With an aim to expand its reach in India, Cupertino based tech giant Apple is likely to launch its online store in the country by the end of this year. The company will sell iPhone SE initially.

"Apple will initially start its online store by selling iPhone SE which will be manufactured in India and will be in line with government policies. The company is hopeful to start the online store in India around Diwali," ET quotes an Apple executive as saying.

It is expected that the company will also sell some accessories which will be sourced from India.

At present 50-55 percent of iphones are sold through the online platform in India compared to the industry standard of 30 percent.

The report also says that the compnany do not require any foreign direct investment as the Indian Government allows companies to directly sell online models manufactured locally.

Meanwhile, Apple is likely to start trial run of assembling iPhones in the country next month.

Apple partnered with Wistron Corpis for setting up a plant in Bengaluru to focus solely on assembling iPhones.

To recall, Apple has been asking for incentives from the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Diety). Apple had asked for tax concessions including lower import and manufacturing duties, and certain policy exemptions from the Government for setting up a manufacturing unit here in the country.

The company also wants duty exemptions on the products to be bought from special economic zones (SEZs).

Apple had informed the government this year in January that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India but wants fiscal concessions.

However, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said no in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether the government has accepted most of the demands of the iPhone manufacturer.