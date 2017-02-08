Apple may not use USB-C for iPhone 8: Ultra Accessory Connector hints

With rumours making their rounds around the webosphere, of the possibility of Apple iPhone 8 sporting a USB-C port for charging crushed with the latest leaked concept images of the iPhone 8. These images show Apple sticking to it's lighting cable, which maybe disheartening for a few users or prospective users who were hoping for the USB-C port.

But all is not lost as there might be a UAC (Ultra Accessory Connector) which will serve as middle ground for iPhone users who were waiting for the USB-C charging port. It is more likely for Apple to bend towards wireless charging rather than switching to or incorporating a USB-C port. Though many users and critics might look at it as an impractical and unreasonable move to which most of us would agree, until we see the bigger picture at play.

Now, we all can think of the pro's from a users point of view and even a few pro's from a manufactures point of view, but most of us might not give Apple credit for their genius move. This move of maintaining a charging port which is not compatible to other phones(USB-C), makes the charging cable for Apple devices exclusive.

The fact that these cables are exclusive to just a single brand curbs their large scale manufacture and sale which simply means lower after-market, replica or non-genuine cables. As we know, Apple also makes a sizable amount of their profits through the accessories so the above mentioned factor adds to their profits.

Now, that's genius -- Apple having its own charging cables and unique port helps them keep a check on quality and make profits through repeat sales all this while actually making it an inconvenience to the user.