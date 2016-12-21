Apple May Soon Launch Dual-SIM iPhones

With the introduction of dual-SIM functionality, the trend has been popularized by many mobile device manufacturers till date. Especially, Android device manufacturers have been quick to adopt the trend and have allowed users to have two different numbers for personal as well as official use.

As for Apple, the case is completely different. The expandable storage feature and dual-SIM card functionality have been missing on iPhones for a long time.

While this has been the case for Apple, in recent reports that have been circulating over the internet, it seems the iOS device manufacturer too will be incorporating the dual-SIM feature in their upcoming products.

Supporting the claim, BGR reports that Apple has been granted a patent for dual-SIM technology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

In another report by Forbes, a document filed with China's State Intellectual Property Office also describes iPhones with dual-SIM card feature. Further, the details mentioned in the patent reveal about the system, apparatus and the means for controlling access to different antennas with devices featuring multiple SIM cards. The description clearly mentions the use of two SIM cards and how the priority of SIM card is determined.

With this being said, it does look like there's a possibility of Apple developing such a smartphone. Nonetheless, it is also important to take into account that receiving a patent might not positively mean that Apple could use the technology.

On the contrary, Samsung has already started offering dual-SIM card functionality via a hybrid setup on their smartphones. It can be less surprising to see Apple follow the same suite.

Moreover, dual-SIM smartphones have a great demand in Asian countries, especially India and China. Thus, Apple might be targeting these markets which will be a great boon for the company's growth in the next decade.

