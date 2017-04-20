Apple may start trial assembly in Bengaluru next month

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is likely to start trial run of assembling iPhones in the country next month, ET reported.

According to the report that quotes two officials from Karnataka, the company has decided to start the trial of assembling iPhones in Bengaluru.

Apple partnered with Wistron Corpis for setting up a plant in Bengaluru to focus solely on assembling iPhones.

"We are working to see that (Apple) brings its entire component making ecosystem to Bengaluru and begins to export from here," one of the officials was quoted as saying. "We are not much concerned about Apple making iPhones for the domestic market, which will happen anyway."

To recall, Apple has been asking for incentives from the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Diety).

Apple had asked for tax concessions including lower import and manufacturing duties, and certain policy exemptions from the Government for setting up a manufacturing unit here in the country.

The company also wants duty exemptions on the products to be bought from special economic zones (SEZs).

Apple had informed the government this year in January that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India but wants fiscal concessions.

However, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has earlier said no in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether the government has accepted most of the demands of the iPhone manufacturer.