Apple to Outshine Microsoft in Overall Smart Device Shipments in 2017, Estimates Gartner

With the increased popularity of Android devices, the other platforms have suffered the impact when it comes to overall shipments. To be specific, both Apple and Microsoft have been suffering three years of lower shipments consecutively, especially with their smart devices.

This situation seems to change for Apple as the analytical firm Gartner has stated that Apple's smart device shipment will surpass that of Microsoft this year. By saying smart devices from Apple, we mean the devices that run on iOS and OS X as well. The firm estimates that the Tim Cook headed company will continue to ship more number of devices than Microsoft until 2019.

It is expected that Apple will top Microsoft by shipping around 18 million more devices in 2017 and around 28 million more devices than the latter in 2019. If we include Google's Android OS in the competition, there will be a huge difference in the number of units shipped in comparison to Apple and Microsoft devices.

In 2016, 2.3 billion units of smart devices were shipped and only 11.2% of these devices run the Windows OS. However, more Windows based devices including 2-in-1s, PCs, smartphones, and tablets were shipped globally from 2012 to 2016. Also, when comparing the total units shipped by Apple and Windows, the gap has been gradually shrinking and the same is projected to increase until 2019.

Garner goes on estimating that there might not be much growth in the industry until 2018. However, Microsoft is still in the hopes that the Windows 10 Mobile OS that is used by third-party OEMs will help the company grab business from enterprise users who also enjoy the Windows 10 experience on their PCs and laptops.

