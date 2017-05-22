Leaked Apple molds show iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and 7s Plus design

Apple is expected to unveil three iPhone models this year. It is said that two of these phones - iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will be the successors to the yesteryear models. The third one is said to be the iPhone 8, the tenth-anniversary edition.

While the iPhones are constantly hitting the headlines for something or the other, a set of molds used meant to be used in the production of iPhones for this year have hit the web. SlashLeaks has posted a picture of these molds. It is believed that these could be the molds for the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8. The image shows how big each of these models will be as seems to show the size comparison.

Let's take a look at the details that these leaked photos reveal about the upcoming iPhones.

iPhone molds show what to expect From the leaked iPhone molds, the iPhone 7s seems to be the smallest among the trio and will have a single camera sensor at the rear while the others will have the dual-lens rear camera arrangement. The iPhone 8 is rumored to arrive with a 5.8-inch display and this would be the largest among the three. The iPhone 8 will have no bezels as it is likely to feature an edge-to-edge display. Only 5.15 inches of the iPhone 8 screen is said to be active and the other part is believed to be used for the virtual Touch ID button that might be embedded in the screen. If Apple is not able to manage the kinks involved in embedding the button in the display, then it will have to opt for the other option of placing the physical Touch ID button at the rear of the iPhone 8. Vertical dual-lens camera arragement From the molds, it looks like the iPhone 8 will arrive with vertically positioned dual-lens rear camera. The iPhone 7s Plus will also have the same kind of arrangement for the dual-lens rear camera as seen on the iPhone 7 Plus last year. The source also leaks the alleged back of an iPhone 8 dummy that also shows the vertical dual-lens rear camera setup. iPhone 8 to have premium price tag According to the analysts, at Morgan Stanley, the 2017 iPhone models will launch as per the schedule and will be released by September end. The iPhone 8 being the anniversary edition, is believed to be priced at a premium range costing above $1,000.

