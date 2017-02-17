Apple named the most admired company in the world for 10th time in a row

Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, has been named the most admired company once again in Fortune's annual list of World's Most Admired Companies. This is the 10th consecutive time that Apple has been awarded the first spot in Fortune's ranking.

Fortune had reportedly collected opinions from "3,800 executives, analysts, directors, and industry experts," to bestow the honor to the company. Fortune highlights that these rankings are allocated to the companies based on "key attributes of reputation," which include "innovation, quality of management and products, and social responsibility."

Other companies that made it Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" ranking include Amazon.com, Starbucks, Berkshire Hathaway, Disney, Alphabet, General Electric, Southwest Airlines, Facebook, and Microsoft in the same order after Apple.

It is worth noting that, Alphabet, Apple's arch-rival has slithered to 6th position from 2nd in 2017 ranking.

As is the case with every year, Fortune ranking took into consideration the 1,000 largest companies in the US in terms of revenue. Also, 500 international firms with revenue over USD 10 billion were considered. Finally, the list was narrowed down to 680 companies located in 28 countries.