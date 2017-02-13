Apple to offer Rs. 6,000 Cashback on iPhone 5S

After Motorola and Honor announcing special offers and contests for the Valentines day, Apple also seems to be joining the bandwagon. So if you are an Apple fan and you're looking to own an iPhone or gift one to someone, you might just ignore the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus for now.

Why? Because Apple in partnership with HDFC bank is offering an irresistible cashback offer on the purchase of iPhone 5S.

The company is offering up to Rs 6.000 cashback if you are purchasing the smartphone with any HDFC Bank Debit or Credit cards.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8 long-range wireless charging feature appears in a fresh leak

The terms and conditions state that the cashback will be credited to the customer's accounts on or before 90 days of the purchase. As of now, the offer is live and it will be valid till February 14, 2017.

Interestingly, there is a cashback offer of Rs 2,000 on debit and credit cards from other banks as well. Cards from following banks can be used to avail the offer. American Express, Axis Bank, Citi bank, HSBC, ICICI, Indusland Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Charted, SBI, Union Bank and Yes Bank.