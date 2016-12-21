Apple and OnePlus Might Kick Off Local Manufacturing of Their Products in India by Early 2017

Apple Inc. is apparently gearing up to start local manufacturing of its products in India sooner than expected. The Cupertino-based company is currently in the process of approaching the Indian government to discuss the possibility and execution of the plan and is also seeking financial incentives.

Preceding Tim Cook's visit to India in May this year, there were speculations that Apple has shown willingness in manufacturing their products in India and hence might launch Apple Retail Stores soon. Proving it correct, several media reports lately issued a statement that Apple is apparently in talks with the Indian government to explore making products locally and the government is offering full support to the company and looking into the matter.

It is on Tuesday that WSJ reported that the Tim Cook headed firm is aiming to make deeper inroads in India. However, it might take some time in doing so due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative. The goal towards the initiative is to provide cost benefits to the consumers and also ease the process of opening Apple Stores in the country.

Notably, apart from Apple, OnePlus also seems to have plans for local manufacturing. As per media reports, OnePlus announced that the company will manufacture phones locally in India starting early next quarter. The reason being, India is a huge market for OnePlus as the country contributes to nearly one-third of the global sales.

Apparently, OnePlus will team up with Foxconn and will also set up an experience center in Bangalore by early next year for buyers to have a hands-on with the latest OnePlus models.

