Apple to directly sell locally assembled iPhone SE via its online store

After executing its plans to locally assemble the iPhone SE, Apple seems to be all set to introduce its online store in India by the end of 2017. The store is believed to directly sell the locally assembled iPhone SE, value added services like personalized laser engraving on devices and other accessories.

Going by a recent report by the Economic Times, a senior industry official has revealed that the Indian government lets companies sell their models made locally in the country directly to the buyers via online stores. The alleged online store plans of Apple do not need any FDI approval in retail.

Also read: Leaked molds of purported iPhone 8 show no fingerprint sensor on back

Apple is all set to assemble the affordable iPhone SE models in a contract manufacturer's unit located in Bengaluru in the near future. The Taiwan-based manufacturer Wistron Corp has partnered with Apple and is setting up a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru. This way, Apple will be able to solely focus on assembling iPhones as it seeks tax concessions from the government for local production in the fastest growing global mobile market.

Initially, Apple will start assembling 300,000 to 400,000 units of iPhone SE in India and these units will not be dependent on the tax concessions offered by the government. The report adds that Apple is all set to sell the iPhone SE units online and expand the portfolio of local production to the other iPhone models as well.

Also read: Apple is testing a new technology for future iPhones

With the local assembly of its products, Apple can price the devices aggressively in the Indian market. There are reports that the iPhone SE price tag might go down by up to 10% as a result of the local assembly. The report further adds that with its own online store, Apple is not aiming to compete with the retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart by offering the iPhone SE and other devices at a cheaper price.