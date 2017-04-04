Apple orders 70million OLED display panels from Samsung for iPhone 8

Apple has been under a chain of rumors regarding the OLED display panels which is said to come in it's upcoming iPhone 8. Samsung being the lead in this mobile OLED space, it was known to everyone that the company will be going to order from them.

This is not the first, rumors regarding this started to spill on the internet along with iPhone 8 specs. According to few reports of last year, the company had placed an order for around 100 million 5.5-inch AMOLED panels from it's rival for iPhone 7. Recently, there was another report stating that both the companies made an agreement of $4.3 billion OLED supply for some 60 million OLED panels.

Now, The Nikkei Asian Review is reporting that the company has placed an order for OLED panels from Samsung for it's 70 million handsets. David Hsieh, senior director of Research company IHS Markit says, "Apple has ordered 70 million units of OLED panels from Samsung this year, while Samsung is preparing to churn out as many as 95 million for Apple in 2017, in case demand exceeds expectations".

He also added, "It is also possible that some of these 70 million handsets will not be shipped to customers this year and be carried over to next year depending on demand". So, nothing is confirmed yet by the company.

According to rumors, this OLED panels will be used in iPhone 8 which is said to be unveiled along with the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. But they also state that unlike iPhone 8, the 7s iPhone's will stick to the previous pattern of LCD panels like its predecessors.

