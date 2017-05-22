Apply for passport via mobile using the mPassport Seva app

Back in 2013, the Ministry of External Affairs launched the mPassport Seva app on Android, iOS and Windows Phone platforms. With the app, you can get to know passport-related information right on your smartphone.

mPassport Seva is an application that can be downloaded on your smartphone from the respective app store. It offers support for both smartphones and tablets. The app has a variety of services such as passport application status tracking, getting to the fee amount to be paid, locating the Passport Seva Kendra, etc. The recent update to this app has brought in the ability to take an appointment as well.

Pros

All information under one roof

Lets you know the fee too

Cons

A faster interface would be better

You can also get to know the general information from the service menu. Over here, you will get to now how to apply for a passport, how to track the application, etc. The application has a slew of options under the Service Menu that list out the features of the app and what all can be done using the same. We have tried our hands on this app and have a few details for you.

Locate the Passport Office Using this mPassport Seva app, you can locate the Passport Office in your city right from the service menu. You can locate Passport Seva Kendra, District Passport Cell, Passport Office and Police Station. Once you choose a specific option, you just have to enter your city or PIN code to know the nearest center. Get a fee estimate From the Fee Calculator option in the menu, you can get to know the exact amount that you need to pay to apply for a passport or get it reissued. This fee will vary based on your requirement and the mode of submission. Appointment Availability Appointments are in high demand and subject to availability and you need to apply in advance. You need to take a look at the Appointment Availability menu to know the number of appointments available on a specific date.

Download on Android, iOS and Windows Phone.