Apple releases new Gold iPhone 6 with 32GB for Asian market

Apple iPhone 6, originally released in 2014 was offered only in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB variants. Now, the company has relaunched the same device with 32GB gold configuration but with same specification. Although, it's an old device, it can be called as new one because Apple never had this model in 32GB variant.

This model came out as a surprise because Apple never made any big announcements regarding this product before launching it. For now, this model is available only in Asian market. It was launched in China late last month as a low-budget version of the iPhone. It is also said to launch on Taiwan Mobile on March 10th.

However, in Apple's website, the phone with lowest cost is still iPhone SE, which has better internal components than the iPhone 6. It is not yet available in retail stores or the company's website.

Taiwan Mobile is promoting this iPhone as a special limited-edition and is advertising it as the cheapest iPhone ever to be sold on their network. It has an exciting offer for the buyer of this phone as well.

The 32GB iPhone 6 will be offered for free with a monthly plan priced at the equivalent of $45 USD for 30 months. It has already started accepting pre-orders of this iPhone. Gold being the only color option, it is said to target price-conscious buyers.

It seems to be on sale at just one online carrier in China. So, it is not yet clear about its availability of the same device on other carriers in Taiwan.