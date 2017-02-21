Apple releases third iOS 10.3 beta update for iPhone and iPad

Apple Inc has just announced that it is rolling out the third iOS 10.3 beta update to developers and testers. However, the public launch for iOS 10.3 may take some time until the tests have been successfully carried out but the new software will likely introduce new features that iPhone and iPad users can expect to see in the future.

And the update does bring a new feature or section called App Compatibility with it. So in the Settings menu, you will find a new "App Compatibility" section that lists apps that may not work with a future version of iOS or apps that potentially slows down your computer.

Besides with this feature, if you tap on one of the apps from the list it will open up in the App Store and you will be able to see when it was last updated. You will also be informed whether the app is compatible with the newer version of iOS or not.

App Compatibility can be accessed by opening the Settings app and choosing General>About. After that, you can scroll down to "Applications" and tap it.

Meanwhile, developers can download the third iOS 10.3 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed. According to reports, a downloadable version of the software could also be made available soon on Apple's website.

