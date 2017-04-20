Apple to renovate its iPhone design on 10th anniversary

We know how Apple tries to come up with new designs and features in their upcoming model every time. Now, they are planning to release such three new iPhones this fall. Two among them is said to be upgraded version of the previous model whereas, the last one is a completely new handset with renovated look.

The company is planning on integrating new screen, stainless steel body, curved glass as well as an improvised version of the camera in the new model. We have come across many such rumors and leaks online. Few sources even claimed that the redesigned phone will take some more months to see the limelight. Rumors say that the new premium model will have larger display compared to previous models.

According to them, Apple is testing new screen for that model which is said to cover the front of the device entirely and also the home button will be integrated into the screen itself. This makes it look similar to Samsung Galaxy S8 design.

They are also said to include the fingerprint scanner in the screen which may be technically challenging for the company. Because even Samsung had the same plan in the earlier stage, but after coming across few difficulties, they moved it to the back of the phone.

The other two phones which are said to be the upgraded version of previous iPhones will have the same 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen size like iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with LCD technology. On the other hand, the newly renovated phone will use an OLED technology. The company has already tested such new prototypes with some partners in Asia.

One prototype design speaks about the display having symmetrical, slightly curved glass on both front and back of the device. There was another prototype which had a steel frame, little-curved front, and back made up of glass with curves on top and bottom.

They have also tested a simple design which had an aluminum back and a slightly larger size. For now, the company is said to ship OLED panels from Samsung since others are not capable of supplying 100 million of panels to them.

Like other recently released smartphones, even Apple is testing dual-camera setup on the back which will be positioned vertically. The same concept was used in iPhone 7 Plus but with a horizontal position. According to their experiments, the vertically positioned dual-camera will be able to capture best snaps.

Some even say that new models may come with the slight bump on the camera which is currently present in other iPhones. Speaking of the front camera, it may feature the dual lenses, unlike previous models which just had the single front camera.

The company also plans of packing all new iPhones with the latest iOS 11 which will be announced this June at an annual developer conference.