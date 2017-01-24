Apple reportedly picks Wistron to manufacture its iPhones in India

Reportedly, Apple has chosen Wistron to manufacture its iPhones in the country that will be launched in 2017.

A latest report from Digitimes indicates that the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 8 alongside the rumored iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will be manufactured by Wistron in the country. It further suggests that “Foxconn Electronics and other makers” will be roped in if needed.

Wistron, the Taiwanese company had reportedly expanded its smartphone production capacity in the country (apart from China) and was also rumored to set up a manufacturing base in the suburbs of Bangalore (often referred as the Silicon Valley of India).

As you may already know, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to meet the ministry officials in India tomorrow to discuss about tax relaxation on importing the components and other material required to manufacture iPhones. Apple had already sent out its list of demands to set up a manufacturing base in India to produce iPhones under the Make in India campaign.

It is yet to be seen if the Indian government gives into the company’s demands.