Apple rolls out iOS 10.3.1 with bug fixes and security patches

Apple, yesterday rolled out iOS 10.3.1 update. While it comes as a surprise to many, it is definitely a welcome update. The company had only recently released the iOS 10.3, however, the latest update is a minor one and brings with it bug fixes and the latest security patches.

The iOS 10.3.1 update has been made available for the iPhone 5, iPad 4th gen and iPod touch 6th gen and the higher end devices that follow. The latest update iOS 10.3.1 is not a major space hogger and is a mere 28.7 MB. The update does come as a surprise mainly because the previous update was released only a few days ago. there was no beta update released.

The iOS 10.3 was a major update and brought with it several features like the ability to locate AirPods using Find my iPhone. The update also included APFS implementation among other improvements, which included more ways to use Siri for payments, booking rides and automaker apps.

Furthermore, iOS 10.3 was released alongside the Watch OS 3.2 release and MacOS 10.12.4. While the iOS 10.3 update did come without the much-awaited Theatre Mode, the Watch OS 3.2 is ready with it.

But one big flaw with the iOS 10.3 update was the security issues. It had to be rolled back from the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.However, the new iOS 10.3.1 version now contains a fix especially for a Wi-Fi flaw which was present in iOS 10.3. The bug could have allowed "an attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip."

So with the iOS 10.3.1 Apple seems to have fixed the bugs and security patches allowing users to have a safe, secure and hassle free experience. To get the latest update users can simply go to the settings, scroll down to General settings and tap on Software Update.

This will result in a window popping up which will show a description of the software update. Further by selecting the option to download, users will get the latest update on their device. It is advisable to have the device's battery charged substantially and use a Wi-Fi connection for the download as it is faster and more stable.

