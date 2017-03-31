Apple’s first R&D center in Indonesia to open in Q2; Begins iPhone 7 sale from tomorrow

After Apple has been granted the right to sell it's iPhone 7 in the Indonesian market, the company started building its first research and development center there. Indonesia being the world's fourth most populated country with over 260 million people, it is said to be an important market for Apple.

Now this research and development center will soon begin with its operation in the second quarter of 2017. Along with this news, it is also said to begin the sale of iPhone 7 from tomorrow. The company is planning three such centers in the same country where the first one is said to open in Green Office Park in BSD City, Tangerang. Other two are said to be located in Java and Toba area.

Also Read: Apple to end support for several devices this year

It costs $44 million for the company to set up these three R&D centers in Indonesia. It is a known fact that a certain percentage of production must occur in Indonesia in order for a product to be sold there. So, the company's R&D investment must follow this local regulation. That is the reason for Apple to resume it's iPhone 7 here.

Since it had to meet some local content, including the commencement of R&D centers, Apple failed to sell few iPhone 6 series models after the government announced this local regulation. But then, the company finally agreed to follow this regulation by promising to build the centers which include US$44 million investment until 2018.

Also Read: Apple now rejects app with price in their name

With a similar rule to India, where to gain approval to sell their products they had to create some jobs in the country. But comparatively the regulation applied in Indonesia is said to be little relaxed.