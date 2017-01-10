Apple's 'iPhone 8' chassis will now be made from stainless steel

Lately, there have been many speculations and rumors surrounding the new iPhone device. And according to the latest rumor, it suggests that Apple might discard the aluminum build for its iPhones. Moreover, the rumors indicate that the new next-generation iPhones will be forged from stainless steel.

As per the reports from a Taiwanese technology website DigiTimes, Apple has apparently resolved to go with a different supplier this time. So, instead of ordering the components from Foxconn, Apple will turn to another vendor who will now supply the forged stainless steel.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8 might not cost a fortune in India

Going back in history, Apple has used the stainless steel on the iPhone 4s. But since the introduction of iPhone 5 series, Apple has preferred aluminum as the metal of choice for iPhone as it offered heightened structural rigidity and was relatively lightweight.

Now that Apple is rumored to return to stainless steel with the new iPhone presumably the "iPhone 8," the fabrication process will be different than that of iPhone 4 and 4s. Notably, according to the reports, the company will be using a metal forging method instead of common billet milling.

Another report also suggests that despite the switchover, Apple is expected to continue outsourcing orders for internal structural parts to Catcher Technology and Casetek. This might be because the stainless steel bezel will require further refinement using traditional CNC machining.

SEE ALSO: LG to launch a new Tablet with Android Nougat

Interestingly, this rumor also supports earlier reports which suggest that Apple's next-generation handset will feature a glass design when it debuts later this year. This might primarily be the reason that Apple is turning to stainless steel from aluminum.

However, though this is still a rumor, as of now we cannot confirm what Apple will bring to market. One thing is for sure, the company is expected to bring a lot of changes in terms of design and features in the upcoming iPhones.

Source / Via

Click Here for New Tablets Best Online Deals