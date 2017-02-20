Apple's latest acquisition hints towards a significant update to iPhone 8

It seems Apple is soon going to start a new trend in the smartphone world with its upcoming iPhone 8, and that might be the integration of advanced iris scanners to its upcoming iPhones.

The Cupertino giant has acquired an Israel-based startup RealFace that develops deep learning-based face authentication technology. The news was reported by Calcalist that estimates the acquisition price worth roughly $2 million (roughly Rs. 13.39 crores).

The acquisition hints towards a report from JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall, which states that Apple will remove Touch ID fingerprint recognition from the iPhone 8 completely and will add a front-facing 3D laser scanner for facial recognition.

The report suggests that the facial recognition security is widely regarded as being more secure over fingerprint recognition and that it will work well in wet conditions where Touch ID can be less reliable.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a similar technology and if these two big fishes implemented the iris scanning as the next-gen security feature on their upcoming flagships, then we can expect other smartphone makers to join the game soon.

As noted, Apple is known to acquire small firms around the globe for their unique innovations.

What forces the Cupertino giant to make the recent acquisition is the facial recognition software developed by the Israel-based firm that offers users a smart biometric login, aiming to make passwords redundant when accessing mobile devices or PCs. The Israel-based startup startup has operations China, Europe, Israel, and the US.

Coming back to the upcoming iPhone 8, the smartphone will be pricey affair and has already started shaking the internet world much before its official launch.

Apple iPhone is expected to feature an edge-to-edge screen with dual curved edges, OLED screen, wireless charging, improved battery and now an iris scanner, which is expected to add $10-15 more per module compared to the well-established Touch ID.

Apple iPhone 8 will be unveiled in September 2017. Stay tuned for more updates on GIZBOT.