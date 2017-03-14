Apple's new products likely to come next week

Earlier we reported that Apple was planning on holding an event in March to launch new products. We also said that Apple could launch a new color variant of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, a new storage variant of the iPhone SE, and new iPad Pro models.

While we were still speculating the possibilities, now a fresh report from MacRumors suggests that Apple will indeed conduct an event around March 20 to March 24 where it will launch new products. However, citing an anonymous supply chain analysts who happen to have reliable sources, the publication also reports that no information has been disclosed on which products Apple will specifically announce.

SEE ALSO: New iPhone with 5.8-inch expected to have flat display

In any case, the invites for the event are yet to be sent. So we are still skeptical. But if Apple does send the invites it will be on a very short notice the report indicates. And this will be quite unusual as Apple normally sends invites at least 11-12 days in advance.

Considering this, if Apple is indeed planning to announce new products this way there could highly be three possibilities. First, as mentioned above Apple could send the invites soon. Secondly, the company could hold an event later than expected. Thirdly, Apple could make an announcement through a press release. This has happened in the past, the report notes.

SEE ALSO: iPhone 8 vs Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 5: Comparing the upcoming class of 2017 flagships

On the other hand, while we are still looking for clarity on what can be expected from the March launch, we will keep you updated as soon as we hear about Apple March event and what products it will be launching.