Apple’s next-gen iPhone might be released with curved display

Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple's 2017 iPhone's might be launched with a curved edge design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Edge phones. Since Apple's suppliers were asked to submit the prototype screens with better resolution than Samsung, this news has started serving a fresh set of expectation among iPhone fans. However, the curved edge being one among many prototypes, it remains subject to change in future and may not make it to the final design.

The WSJ also noted that 2017 Apple's line-up will come in three different variants this year - two 5.5-inch models with different display and a 4-inch model. One among the three models may feature OLED screen. The largely talked about new displays are reportedly said to be sourced from Samsung, which is capable of supplying a little less than 100 million units to Apple.

OLED display not only surpasses the liquid crystal display (LCD) technology but also has more advantages over LCD. In addition to image quality, this can also be made flexible and can be moulded into curved shapes to enhance the design of the device.

Since the curved OLED display is quite expensive than others, the price of upcoming iPhone (if they use it) might exceed $1000, making it significantly expensive than the latest 256GB iPhone 7 Plus.