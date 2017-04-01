Apple's next gen iPhones to feature True Tone displays

While Apple is set to bring its flagships later this year, there have been numerous rumors pouring in about the company's next iPhones. And the leaks are likely to continue till the official launch.

Having said that, a new rumor has just popped up on the internet and it suggests that the upcoming iPhones will feature True Tone displays. The information comes from a note published by Barclays. According to the Macrumors, the banking firm has stated that the alleged iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 along with an OLED display will each feature a "full spectral sensing" ambient light sensor for the purpose of a "True Color" screen.

SEE ALSO: Apple will start assembling iPhones in India in less than a month: Report

Further, the report reveals that sensors will most probably be supplied by Austrian semiconductor manufacturer AMS.

However, it will interesting to see this feature in the upcoming iPhones. Currently, Apple's True Tone display is available only on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. While the smartphone market has become very competitive smartphone manufacturers need to be on top of their game to deliver a product that is unique. Apple offering such tech with its smartphone will be a distinguishing factor.

SEE ALSO: iPhone 8 to feature vertical dual-camera, leaked images reveal

In any case, talking about the functionality of True Tone displays, it can effectively alter the appearance of the iPhone screen based on the lighting conditions. For example, if you are in a room with yellow bulbs or outside in sunlight, your display will basically look different. The display would either appear either yellower or bluer depending on the lighting conditions.