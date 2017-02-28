Apple's next generation iPhones will likely feature USB Type-C port

Earlier we reported that the iPhone could come with a curved display bearing similar design like the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge smartphone. While it has been only a few hours since that report, now a new report from the Wall Street Journal notes that the next iPhone which has been dubbed as iPhone 8 will have a USB Type-C port for charging and connectivity instead of a Lightning connector.

The New York-based daily newspaper seems to have credible sources and particularly believes that Apple will replace the Lightning connector on the bottom of the phone with a USB-C port, ditching its own propriety connector with an industry standard.

Interestingly, if you go by WSJ's previous reports about the Apple devices, it has been accurate most of the time. And this could only mean one thing Apple could most probably include the change in its upcoming iPhones.

On the other hand, if Apple does come with this type of port then it will be the third rendition of the port. Apple first introduced the 30-pin connector and then the Lightning connector which is currently being used on the current iPhone devices.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in September and if the reports do come out to be true then the iPhone 8 would be the first iOS device not to use a proprietary Apple connector. Meanwhile, it could be the same for the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus which are also rumored to be launched this year.

