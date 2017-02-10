Apple's upcoming iPhones to feature wireless charging

We are expecting a lot from Apple in 2017. Mainly because, this year marks the tech giant's 10th anniversary and moreover, the company is expected to bring in a major upgrade to the iPhones.

While there have been a lot of rumors as to what the company will be offering in 2017, the key highlight of the story has been focused on iPhone's radical redesign.

Many reports have suggested that Apple could launch at least three phone this year. One premium model with a better screen using "OLED" technology, and two more iterative improvements to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. And reports have further predicted that these smartphones could come with enhanced features.

Having given a small recap of what Apple might bring, rumors seem to just pour in even more. Now a new report has been flooding the internet stating all the three iPhones which are to be launched will feature wireless charging.

The news has been disclosed by KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to him, the wireless charging will come across Apple's upcoming iPhone ranges. However, as this does sound fancy Kuo says with the introduction of wireless charging Apple might increase the price of the smartphones.

Kuo notes that wireless charging could lead to overheating issues so Apple will likely be using a new graphite layer to protect the 3D touch sensor. Kuo says that the graphite sheet will be laminated to the heat-sensitive film sensor internally.

The report further indicates that the glass casing that will be used in new iPhones is less efficient than aluminum at dissipating heat. So the phones could experience some heating issues. Hence, KGI states that the necessary changes will elevate the price for Apple's radical devices.

This further supports or reconfirms the earlier report from us stating Apple's iPhone 8 might be priced over $1,000.

