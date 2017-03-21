Apple set to bring AR to users through the next iPhone camera

Apple, planning to go all in with AR for their next iPhone, should not come as a surprise, as the company has always introduced some very unique features through the iPhones camera. While several smartphones are coming with VR and add-ons which support VR, Apple has shown no interest in pursuing VR.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, on several occasions has shown interest in AR rather than VR, even though VR seems to be gaining a lot of thread in the market. He even went on to say, "I do think that a significant portion of the population of developed countries, and eventually all countries, will have AR experiences every day, almost like eating three meals a day. It will become that much a part of you."

Tim Cook even pointed out that AR is better and more relevant than VR and had even hinted this move for some time now. Hence, it isn't surprising that Apple will be introducing us to AR through the next iPhone.

In their bid to enter the AR space Apple has hired some of the top audio and video executive in the tech business to lead the project. While the company isn't the first to look into the possibilities of entering AR, Google had made a similar attempt way back in 2013, with the Google glass.

The Google glass may have been ahead of its time, but Apple seems to be entering this sector at the right time. As most other companies are concentrating mainly on VR, Apple, could pull this off and transform the entire scenario of AR.

While many users are getting hooked on to VR and the market is seeing an upsurge in VR, which as a result makes AR a niche product. AR does have its benefits and advantages over VR as it is comparatively much less intrusive and allows for the user to experience being provided with information similar to a heads-up-display while experiencing actual reality.

With the company focusing on AR, Apple users and fans have a lot to look forward to as it can truly revolutionize the way we live. It could just be the next big thing after the smartphone which Apple brought out 10 years back.