Apple to start manufacturing iPhone 6 and 6S models in India

We already know that Apple Inc. will soon start assembling iPhones in India and earlier reports have suggested that the company could likely begin with iPhone SE models. However, according to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Apple has plans to start manufacturing other variants of the iPhone apart from the iPhone SE series.

Moreover, Apple seems to be already working on its strategy to gain a foothold in the world's fastest growing market. And considering this, the report notes that the Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron Corp. could start making iPhone 6 and 6S models in coming "four-to-six weeks at its plant in Bangalore." Further, it has been revealed that Apple will add its cheapest iPhone model, the SE, to its assembly line in about three months.

On the other hand, the Cupertino-based company looks to be already set and prepared to launch Apple's first phase project in Bangalore through Wistron.

While Apple's smartphones have been simply too expensive and out of reach for the vast majority of consumers in India, it seems the company has realized this fact. Thus, once the company starts manufacturing in India, then we should see Apple considerably lowering the prices by some margin.

Hopefully, Apple iPhones will be more accessible to the Indian consumers in the coming days.

