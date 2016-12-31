Apple to Start Manufacturing iPhones in India from April 2017: Report

This was a long way coming. Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is reportedly establishing a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India. According to sources, Apple will set up the plant in Peenya, an Industrial area in Bengaluru by April 2017 and will start making the phones.

Right now, Apple has two partners who manufacture their iPhones: Wistron, the Taiwanese OEM maker, and the other partner is the great Foxconn. Earlier rumors suggested that Apple and Foxconn were in talks with the Indian Government to set up a manufacturing plant in India.

SEE ALSO: Transitions That Happened in Smartphone Arena This Year

However, Foxconn has already teamed with several Chinese smartphone vendors such as OnePlus and Xiaomi to manufacture their phones in India, and as a result, Apple is not opting for Foxconn to set up the plant. Instead, the company is going with Wistron to develop and manufacture iPhones in India.

It is also said that Apple is considering Bengaluru as a serious option for their plans in India. Not so long ago, Apple announced the design and development center in Bengaluru to make their iOS and other platforms more robust and competitive.

If all these rumors are believed to be true and if Apple sets up a manufacturing plant in India, it will be a huge boost for the 'Make in India' program, and the cost of iPhones will be reduced by a huge margin as well.

Source