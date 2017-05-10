Apple starts sending out official press invites for WWDC 2017: What to Expect?

Starting Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has now started sending out press invites for this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2017). The company's four-day keynote presentation will begin on June 5 at 10:00 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm IST) and it will go on until June 9.

Further, the conference will be taking place at a different venue this time which will be the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple is marking its departure from the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Interestingly, since 2002 this will be the first time that the company is holding its annual developers' conference in San Jose.

In any case, Apple is expected to host a lot of developers and engineers during the event. If you think you are missing out then you will also be able to watch it online through the WWDC 2017 website, and the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

What to Expect? Well this year's developer's conference is the 28th WWDC and it is expected that Apple will unveil its four new major software platforms which will be iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11 and watchOS 4. Additionally, the company is also expected to announce its much anticipated smart Siri speaker which if introduced should give close competition to Amazon Echo and Google Home. KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also stated that Apple would announce its first home AI product Siri speaker and that it would go on sale in the second half of this year. The were also rumors about Apple working on AR products and AR feature to incorporate in the iPhone sooner. However, Apple hasn't given any strong hints on this department. Mackbooks Well, considering Apple's products some MacBooks series laptops like the popular 12-inch notebook with Retina display till date has not been updated for over a year. So basically we are assuming that the most likely announcement during the upcoming event could be related to new MacBooks. Apple Devices According to various reports, Apple is also expected to announce a new iPad Pro featuring the company's A10 series chips. While most of it has been rumors, it is still hazy whether Apple will release such a device at the WWDC 2017. On the other hand, while Apple is highly expected to launch new iPhones this year, it will most unlikely not make any relevant announcement about these handsets during the event. In any case, it will interesting to see how Apple will use the platform this time and what exactly will the company unveil.