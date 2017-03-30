Apple to end support for several devices this year

Apple fans may soon face disappointment as the Cupertino-based tech giant may be planning to end its support for several versions of the iPhones.

A new report from an Australian publication suggests that Apple is tipped to pull out support for iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and the fourth-generation iPad. The report further says that this could eventually happen later this year. And if this does happen, then owners of the said devices will be forced to upgrade to a newer device.

The publication further credits Eagle-eyed analysts for making the discovery. So, while going through the code of the recently-launched iOS 10.3 beta update for developers, the analysts found out that if users tried opening a 32-bit software in iOS 10.3 it would not work.

@TheApplePost Strange thing I found in iOS 10.3.2 beta, lack of 32bit devices pic.twitter.com/e15ZKk8z8N — Zeph McLearan (@zmclearan) March 29, 2017

Similarly, the publication highlights IT specialist Zeph McLearan's tweet where he has posted a picture of Apple's code that shows how it does not make any mention of older 32-bit devices in the latest iOS update. And this could mean only one thing. The new update will basically support iPhones with 64-bit processors only.

Besides, with this move, Apple might be pushing its users to move on to the 64-bit devices. On the other hand, while some users may be upset, Apple had earlier stopped the support for the iPhone 4S, first iPad mini, and the fifth-generation iPod touch when it introduced iOS 10 earlier this year.

So the new move could be in line with Apple's roadmap ahead. The company is expected to announce iOS 11 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5 later this year.