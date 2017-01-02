Apple Will Cut iPhone Production by 10 % in 2017

According to a report by the Nikkei Asian Review, Apple the leading smartphone manufacturer looks set to reduce iPhone production by 10 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

The news comes after the company has been continually facing supply problems and relatively weak demand for the iPhones. Further, this experience has further led Apple to curb production of the iPhone 7, introduced in September, by around 20 percent.

While the phones have sold more sluggishly than expected, Apple has not been able to replicate the supply and demand surge with the iPhone 7. And information on the production of the latest models and global sales has suggested cuts in both the 7 and 7 Plus lines in the coming quarter.

On the contrary, the larger iPhone 7 Plus which features two cameras on its back remains popular. But the shortage of camera sensors has again curbed Apple's ability to meet demand for the phones.

Additionally, the report from 9to5mac.com notes that this is not the first time Apple has cut back on iPhone production. A similar event occurred in the first quarter of 2016. The cut on production was around 30 percent at that time.

So, this would be the second time that the tech giant has scaled down the production of its flagship smartphones. This might be a bad sign for the company but this year the company will be releasing a new device and we will have to wait and see how the company will fare in the market.

