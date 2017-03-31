Apple will start assembling iPhones in India in less than a month: Report

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge has said that the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple will start assembling iPhones in the city in less than a month, PTI reported.

According to a report, Kharge said, "In less than a month, we will have something out - Apple will start assembling and making its high-end iPhones at its plant in the city. Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron Corp will help Apple in doing so."

Kharge said making iPhones in India would help Apple lower prices, which will help it gain a foothold in the fast growing Indian market.

However, it was reported earlier that after denying the demands, the Government is once again working on options to accommodate demands in which the company is looking for the concession to set up its manufacturing unit in the country.

The tech giant is asking for incentives from the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (Diety).

Apple had asked for tax concessions including lower import and manufacturing duties, and certain policy exemptions from the Government for setting up a manufacturing unit here in the country. The company also wants duty exemptions on the products to be bought from special economic zones (SEZs).

Apple had informed the government this year in January that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India but wants fiscal concessions.