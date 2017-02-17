Apple will start manufacturing iPhone SE initially in India

It was few days back when Priyank Kharge, IT minister of Karnataka, India, took to Twitter to announce that Apple would soon start manufacturing iPhones in India.

And while it looks like Apple Inc has got the green signal from the Indian government, various reports are now indicating that in the coming months Apple could start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in Bengaluru. Moreover, it has been said that Apple's Taiwanese manufacturing partner Wistron Corp will be setting up a plant in Bengaluru to focus solely on assembling iPhones.

As per Economic Times newspaper, Apple was expected to initially assemble 300,000 to 400,000 iPhone SE handsets in India. However, the numbers might differ and be lower than the said number reports Reuters.

However, analyzing Apple's move to start assembling iPhone SE initially it might be because the company aims to boost its share in the world's fastest growing major mobile market, where handsets far cheaper than Apple's iPhones dominate. It can also because Apple has seen smartphone sales growth coming down in Asia and most prominently in China.

While we have heard about the iPhone SE, nothing more has been disclosed as to what other phone models would be assembled by Apple at the Bengaluru plant.

Besides, currently the entry level iPhone SE model sells on Amazon India for 28,433 rupees ($424).

